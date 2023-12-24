Admiral Yanga: Over Dependence on Oil Dangerous

Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga is a retired Naval Officer from Sabagreia in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government of Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE he says tourism should be developed to prevent mono- cultural economy

What is happening to Lake Effi? Two years later, nothing seems to be happening at the lake. Why?

Number one is the will to do it. Number two is ignorance. People don’t know the value of Tourism. Everybody is pursuing oil money and SSA Tourism; everybody is pursuing money that comes from the government in terms of allowances and so, I will attribute it to ignorance even the political leaders don’t appreciate tourism sites. Go to Obudu, now they have run it down. The Mambella in Plataea, fantastic place but the political leadership is not interested in all those things.

How much are they sharing in Abuja? That is what they are interested in, otherwise it is not a big deal in the Niger Delta, in other places they make an effort. I was in a place in the Caribbeans, their mainstay there is Sugarcane. Sugar cane is something that can grow here and it is not flood sensitive. But yet we cannot, maybe if the oil dries up one of these days, we will get sense and start doing other things.

As regards this lake, who is supposed to be in charge?

The state government should take over. Tourism development is supposed to be done by the state and sometimes run by private people, but you must provide the lead as a government. Why can’t we have a place like this and hold conferences around the lake but instead of that, we prefer to go to London or Paris. There are Tourism friendly places in Nigeria than France, England, and even America but our leadership would rather prefer to go to London. I heard that people even go to hold political meetings in Dubai. People built those places. Their government built those places and made the place attractive for others.

But our own case is the opposite. Election is over in Bayelsa State and your Brother, Governor Douye Diri has won again to continue for another four years and you have said that one of these days, oil will dry up and we will rest. What do you think can be done by the new administration? No, we can’t rest. If oil dries up, that is when we start working. Now we are not working. We are resting, waiting for the oil to dry up. When it dries up, then we will start working.

But there will be no money then?

The work that time will be about looking for the money to do what you need to do and that is when real work will start. You will know the importance of every economic activity that you overlooked and then you will value it.

Let’s talk about the security of the country. In your own term, how will you describe Nigeria economically, politically and otherwise?

Which Nigeria? Are we in Nigeria? I think it is not a kind of fair question for anybody who lives in Nigeria now because I believe that everybody knows what we are passing through in the past several years, not just now. We were here when we were buying money with money and people were still winning elections. So I don’t think it is a fair question to ask somebody who is living in Nigeria how he or she feels about Nigeria. During your time, what did you people do that made the country inhabitable and what do you think that they are doing now that made everything scatter? I don’t think that we did anything that was spectacular, this deterioration did not start suddenly.

It is not a Tsunami. The degeneration has been gradual over the years and what has brought the degeneration to this level is the unitary system of government where people of different tribes, orientation have become mutually suspicious of one another. Now at the beginning, there was no crude oil money that they were sharing so people were working. There were industries all over the place. Industries now are churches and mosques. Instead of people going on shift duty we are going for church programmes, young people.

How can you grow? So the degeneration started from the first military coup to the second one that brought Yakubu Gowon. When the oil money came, don’t forget that the population that was exposed to politics and public service was small. It was manageable even within the unitary arrangement. Many didn’t even know that there was a government.

Recently, they wanted to legalise gold mining in the North but they don’t want to legalise Kpo fire in the South. What is your take on that?

That is what we are saying. Liberalise central control, the places where mines exist, let them do their own. Let them do their own and bring their contribution to the center and let this side do their own. Let’s talk about security issues, in the last three years now, South-East has had this security is- sue that has eaten deep into the area. What do you think can be done and what do you think is behind what is going on in that place from your background of security. Why are they fighting? Why don’t you start from there? We just finished the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, why again? We have this generation. They said they want Biafran country.

Why must you force them to be part of Nigeria? Why can’t we negotiate? The other countries that are like Nigeria, it’s done by negotiation. We are different people, that is one thing we must understand. We can’t pretend that we are the same people, we are not. There was no Nigeria before the white man came here so the white brought us together as Nigeria and they have left. It is for us to now renegotiate our relationship and say okay you are Igbo people how do you want to participate in this union? It is like marriage, husband and wife must negotiate now.

The people have told you they don’t want again, why must it be by force? It is one thing that I don’t just understand. Nigeria is the making of Nigerians. We have a Nigeria but we are not Nigerians. There are only different people who are living in Nigeria. There are Igbos, Yorubas, Ijaws, Hausas in Nigeria. None of us is a Nigerian. We are one Nigeria that was how the Oyibo man brought us together. Nigeria is defined by geographical boundaries by the British people in the Berlin conference, by that they brought us together, now that they have left, we need to negotiate our relationship and renew our relationship. If you say it must be by force, then you will continue to have these kinds of challenges.