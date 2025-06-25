Administrators Killed Nigerian Football – Monday Odiaka

Share

In the world of Nigerian football, few names evoke as much nostalgia and respect as Monday Odiaka, the record-setting striker whose goal-scoring instincts lit up the pitch in the 1980s. From his humble beginnings in Kirikiri, Lagos, to leading the attack for the Flying Eagles at the 1985 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Odiaka’s journey is one of talent, grit, and passion.

In this exclusive interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, the former ACB FC star opens up on how it all began, his rise through the ranks, and the moments that defined his remarkable football career.

You are one of the dignitaries at the Ndidi and Friends Children Fest at the Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle, Lagos. What memories does it give you to be visiting this legendary pitch where you started from?

I would say I’m delighted that such an event is being held here. It shows that this place, the Maracana Stadium, is being recognised because the majority of us started our football careers in this place, called the Maracana Stadium.

What specific event or match at this stadium still stands out in your memory?

Well, I thank God, I am standing here because we were three brothers who used to come to this stadium. Unfortunately, one is late now, and the other one is battling ill health, but I am still standing here at this stadium today.

You are regarded as one of the best junior players in the history of this country. How did the journey start?

I started playing football when I was in primary school. My father was an athlete, but he didn’t play football. Still, he didn’t stop me from playing. I was living in Kirikiri, Lagos, and playing for my school team. One day, a local scout saw me play and invited me to join the Badagry division team. In those days, football in Lagos was divided into zones.

The Badagry division covered areas from Apapa to Seme. That was also when some other good players like the late Kanayo Nwobum of First Bank and Jombo Awala were invited too. We all played together. Later, I moved to my hometown, Issele-Uku in Aniocha North, for my secondary school.

While I was there, I was also invited to play for the Aniocha division team. After finishing secondary school, I came back to Lagos and joined a club called National Supply FC, which played in Division Two.

In my first season, I became the top goal scorer. We also played in the Oba Cup and beat some big teams like Leventis United, Edo Tigers, and Berger FC. My performance there made more clubs notice me. Soon, I was invited to play for Lagos United. This team was made up of the best players in Lagos State.

The state FA used to select top players from different clubs to form this special team. I played two matches and scored in both. That’s how the ACB Football Club saw me and invited me to join them. ACB was one of the top clubs in the Nigerian league at the time. My career in the professional league began there. I scored many goals for ACB.

In one season, I scored in every match I played. People knew my name, and many fans came to the stadium just to watch me play. In 1984, I was called up to join Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles. Then, in 1985, I played for Nigeria at the FIFA World Youth Championship.

The Super Eagles are in a difficult position in the World Cup qualifiers, and there seems to be little hope for them to qualify for the tournament scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Do you think Nigeria still has a chance to make it?

We need to win our matches to achieve our dream of going to the World Cup. It’s still realistically possible for us to qualify. Are we not confident? We have the players to do it; we can win every match.

It’s not magic; it’s determination, encouragement and patriotism. During our time, we were patriotic, and that’s what drives us. There may not be a lot of money involved, but our patriotism was strong. We wanted to give our all for our country.

Are we seeing a lack of patriotism in this generation of players? Yes, we are all guilty, not just the players, but everyone involved, including the fans. The evidence is clear; if we have a big match now, how many people will be at the stadium?

It’s just not interesting anymore. I don’t know; really. I place the blame on the football administrators. They have killed the game. The last time I was at the stadium, I watched a match featuring Enyimba and Ikorodu United, and I didn’t see anything impressive.

In our days, Lagos would never sleep over a match like that; they would be at the stadium to watch Monday Odiaka and others, and when they heard the names, everybody wanted to be at the stadium.

If you arrive at the stadium at 12, you will not get a seat. I can remember the match I played in 1985 against New Nigerian Bank as an ACB player. At that time, the New Nigerian Bank FC were the champions. They had about nine excellent players playing for the national team. They had the best defenders; half of the team was the best in my generation.

I remember players like Humphrey Edebor and Bright Omokaro were all part of the New Nigerian Bank. A.C.B. were suffering when I was in the national junior team camp; they were drawing and losing matches they ordinarily should have won, but ahead of this particular match, we were given one or two weeks off from the national team to go and rest. Luckily for me, that week coincided with a match between A.C.B. and New Nigerian Bank.

I can vividly recall the late commentator, Ernest Okonkwo, saying, ‘Let’s see if it was true that Odiaka was ACB or not, as people have been speculating. ‘ I believe it was divine intervention. I scored two goals in that match. NNB were leading 1-0 at halftime. I was feeling the pressure, but I kept my head high and I scored the two goals late in the match to lead my team to victory.

The whole of Lagos erupted, and I was carried shoulder-high from Onikan Stadium to Marina, where we had our headquarters. I shed tears.

You mentioned the fact that your generation didn’t enjoy as much money as the players of today. What do you think could have been different if money had actually been combined with the passion you had?

I think money is what we missed. Football at that time was so hard, very difficult. But FIFA has now simplified it and made it easy for players now especially the strikers.

I think FIFA started making these changes around the early 1990s, which changed the game greatly and made sports a lot easier to play.

In our days, elbows were freely used by players; opponents’ defenders can push you off the ball with elbows and won’t get punished, but today, just a finger touch, referees would give you the advantage.

Honestly, if I had come at this time with the opportunities today’s strikers have, I would have achieved more than double of what I did.

That takes me to the fact that you didn’t have as much success in the senior national team as in the junior team…

My problem was injury; we just had to let go of the past. As a player, you have to take care of yourself, because when you are injured, nobody cares about you in this country; they will just look for somebody to replace you.

It happened to so many of us. They will give you excuses to go and treat yourself and come back, but they have moved on from you.

Honestly, I would have been a huge success with the senior Eagles if not for injury, but all the same, we still have to thank God for everything.

Your record of scoring the fastest goal in the junior national team was broken a few years ago after standing for decades by a Senegalese…

I believe my record is still intact. During our time, we played under-21s, but later on, FIFA graded the competition as under-20s. Because of that, they maintained the record.

My record remains, and when you come to Nigeria, you’ll find that I am the only Nigerian footballer who has been awarded a Guinness World Record, but up till now I’ve not been honoured. I deserve to be honoured because I served my country with all my heart. I need to be honoured.

