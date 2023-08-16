Administrative Bail Is Free – EFCC

Securing administrative bail of suspects in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, custody is free.

The Acting Commander of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Commission, ACE Halima Mustafa Rufa’u stated this on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, when she received in her office, Executive Committee members of the Ibadan Branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its Chairman, Folashade Aladeniyi.

According to her, in a press release signed by Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity of the anti-graft agency, the Commission does not charge any fee from lawyers or family members of detained suspects before releasing them on bail.

She, therefore warned lawyers to desist from standing as “surety” and legal representative, at the same time, to suspects, noting that such an act could not only get them into trouble but does not portray the legal profession in good light.

“In the event, the suspect was released and later jumps administrative bail, the Commission will have no choice than to arrest the lawyer first, before going after other sureties”, Rufa’u warned.

The Zonal Commander, however, commended the NBA for the visit, saying it would strengthen the existing collaboration and synergy between the two bodies.

In her remark, the Chairman of the Association, Folashade Aladeniyi, commended the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC for its efforts in curbing cybercrime and related fraud activities in Oyo State.

“I want to commend the Ibadan Zonal Command and the EFCC at large for its activities towards curbing economic and financial crimes, especially cybercrime in the country. This is evident in the statistics of convictions secured by the Commission over the years”, Aladeniyi stated.

She, however, appealed to the Zonal Commander to protect the rights of suspects in detention by ensuring their quick release, while also causing investigation into the activities of politically exposed persons accused of corruption in the state.