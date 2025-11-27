‘Adjustment Of Asymmetric Corridor’ll Boost Credit To Private Sector

Tuesday’s decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27 per cent, while adjusting the asymmetric corridor at +50/-450 around the MPR, will encourage banks to deploy more funds into lending to businesses and households “rather than locking up liquidity in risk-free deposits” with the apex bank, analysts at Comercio Partners have said.

Contrary to expectations that the deceleration in inflation in recent months will push the MPC into again cutting the MPR like it had done at its meeting in September, the Committee, apart from retaining the MPR at 27.00 per cent and adjusting the asymmetric corridor at +50/- 450 around the MPR, left the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Merchant Banks unchanged at 45 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

It also retained the CRR on Non-TSA Public Sector deposit at 75 per cent and the liquidity ratio at 30.00 per cent. Reacting to the MPC’s decision, analysts at Com- ercio Partners stated: “The recent hold by the CBN and change from a symmetric to an asymmetric corridor signals a shift towards a more accommodative stance while keeping policy anchored.

“While the rate was being held, the latest MPC decision reshapes banks’ operating environment once again. Although the MPR retained rate at 27%, the more significant impact for banks comes from the adjustment of the asymmetric corridor around the policy rate.

The corridor has been revised from a symmetric +250/- 250 basis points to a new asymmetric structure of +50/-450 basis points, altering both the cost of accessing liquidity and the incentive to hold idle balances with the CBN.”

They further said: “Under the new corridor, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) rate now stands at 27.5 per cent, down from 29.5 per cent, effectively making it cheaper for banks to borrow short- term liquidity from the CBN. On the other hand, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate has dropped to 22.5 per cent, from 24.5 per cent, reducing the return banks earn on placing excess funds with the CBN.

“The overall effect is to push banks toward deploying more funds into lending and supporting the real economy rather than locking up liquidity in risk-free deposits with the CBN.”

“Overall, the asymmetric corridor recalibration is likely to support activity and allow credit flows to businesses and households while anchoring policy credibility.

Market dynamics in the near term will revolve around shifts in interbank rates and the size of government borrowing, which will ultimately determine the slope and movement of the yield curve.