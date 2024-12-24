Adjust Your Harsh Policies, Nigerians Are Suffering, PDP Begs Tinubu

Share

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to change his administration’s approach, citing widespread suffering and poverty among Nigerians.

Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, Dingyadi, a PDP chieftain, criticized the government’s policies, saying they have worsened the economic situation.

Dingyadi noted that the government’s failure to provide necessities has led to increased poverty, hunger, and insecurity.

He cited examples of states like Oyo, Anambra, and Abuja, where many have lost their lives on struggled to survive during the distribution of foodstuffs as palliatives.

The PDP has called on President Tinubu to reassess his administration’s policies and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians.

Dingyadi emphasized the need for a more compassionate and effective approach to governance.

According to him, President Tinubu’s government is more interested in introducing policies that thrive on creating much agony and suffering and suppressing Nigerians.

Our people are more impoverished and lack a clear focus on unity, and cohesion in the country.

Even those vocal activists have now compromised by becoming a tool for political propaganda against the innocent common Nigerians.

The majority of members of the National Assembly have now abandoned ways to help and improve the lives of Nigerians, becoming more burdens to the survival of ordinary Nigerians.

Dingyadi stated that it has become necessary for the government to reassess its approach because the people are facing immense hardship and poverty.

The current system has led to increased suffering and burden on the citizens, with many struggling to make ends meet.

He emphasized that after two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, there has been no significant improvement in the lives of Nigerians.

Instead, those who were expecting relief have found themselves among the victims of this hardship.

Specifically, people in the northern regions, particularly in states like Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, and Kaduna, who were once self-sufficient in food production, can no longer feed themselves due to the deteriorating security situation.

This has disrupted their farming activities, which were previously done for commercial purposes.

We are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action, but so far, his efforts have been ineffective. It’s like trying to catch fish in a river without showing someone how it’s done.

As leaders, you should demonstrate how things are done so that people can follow and benefit.

Currently, about 70% of Nigerians have become beggars, waiting for food to be distributed to them.

