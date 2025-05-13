Adjudication Kicks Off For Nigeria Prize For Science 2025

Share

The adjudication process for the 2025 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science has officially commenced, with 112 entries handed over to the Prize’s Advisory Board for further evaluation. The entries were presented on Tuesday at a press conference in Lagos.

The Nigeria Prize for Science, regarded as Africa’s richest and most prestigious science award, is valued at $100,000. The theme for this year’s edition is “Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies for Development,” aiming to uncover solutions that will drive Nigeria’s digital economy forward.

Sponsored by NLNG, the Prize attracts submissions from scientists both within Nigeria and around the world. It seeks to recognize and reward groundbreaking innovations that promote sustainable development and advance industrial growth in Nigeria.

At the press conference, Sophia Horsfall, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, formally handed over the 112 entries to the Advisory Board, chaired by renowned scientist Professor Barth Nnaji. The handover marks the beginning of a rigorous evaluation process, with a panel of distinguished judges set to assess each entry based on merit, originality, and potential impact on national development.

Horsfall expressed her excitement at the scale of this year’s competition, emphasizing the significant global interest in AI and digital technologies. “This year, we received 112 entries. Congratulations to all who successfully submitted their innovations for the 2025 contest,” she remarked. She further highlighted the Prize’s role in advancing scientific excellence, stating that “the prize relies on the quality of your entries to build the muscle for global reckon.”

The theme for 2025 reflects the global shift toward technological transformation, with Horsfall noting that, “Digital technologies are reshaping economies and societies. Nations investing in AI and ICT are seeing exponential benefits—creating new industries, expanding access to services, and driving productivity.”

She added, “As Africa’s largest economy and home to a vast pool of young talent, innovations in digital technology can help Nigeria build scalable solutions with global relevance, driving sustainable socio-economic development.”

Professor Barth Nnaji, in receiving the entries, expressed appreciation for the high number of submissions, stating, “The 2025 competition is shaping up to be intensely competitive, and we are confident it will showcase outstanding innovation.” He emphasized the transformative power of AI and digital technologies across various sectors, particularly in healthcare, education, and agriculture.

“AI is rapidly reshaping nearly every aspect of modern life, driving innovation, improving efficiency, and unlocking new possibilities across industries,” Nnaji stated. He pointed out that AI is enhancing diagnostic accuracy in healthcare, personalizing learning experiences in education, and enabling precision farming in agriculture.

The Advisory Board also includes Chief Dr. Nike Akande, a former Minister of Industry, and Professor Baba Yusuf Abubakar, a renowned professor of quantitative genetics and animal breeding.

The Nigeria Prize for Science remains committed to championing innovation, creativity, and scientific excellence as key drivers of Nigeria’s development. The winning entry for the 2025 Prize will be unveiled at a world press conference scheduled for September.

