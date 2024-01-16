Adire, Merry Men 3, Dinner, Others Head To Netflix This January

Nollywood titles, Adire, Merry Men 3: Nemesis, and Dinner amongst others are some of the exciting movies heading to the streaming platform, Netflix this January after gaining positive responses and reviews during their respective cinema releases.

With Adire as produced by Mimidoo “Achineku” Bartels and Barbara Babarinsa-Hassan currently streaming, the latest instalment of the Merry Men franchise; Merry Men 3: Nemesis and Dinner is coming to the platform on the 24th of the month.

Adire tells the story of A sex worker-turned-entrepreneur who moves to a small town and launches her own lingerie business, only to draw the ire of a preacher’s wife.

While Merry Men 3: Nemesis sees a group of affluent men seek vengeance against the ones they believe are responsible, following a tragic death on the 18th of January

In dinner, two old friends and their partners gather for a celebratory meal, where a fifth guest stirs up secrets that threaten to bring down both relationships.

Viewers can also catch Good Grief, a riveting tale about an artist grieving the loss of his beloved writer husband who takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths, from the 5th of the month.

To end the month on a spectacular note, keep your eyes glued to your screen on the 31st, as Alexander the Great, will be available on the streaming platform. This docudrama combines expert interviews with gripping reenactments to explore the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Other titles currently available for viewing on the platform include Ijogbon, The Black Book, The One For Sarah and The Rise of Igbinogun.

In Ijogbon, four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

In The Black Book, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him after his son is framed for a kidnapping.

In The One for Sarah, a fashion designer goes on a quest to regain her self-worth and takes a few twisty turns through a series of relationships while recovering from trauma.

The Rise of Igbinogun sees a warrior become a legend among the people when she steals from the rich to empower the poor despite incurring the fury of the king’s guards.