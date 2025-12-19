Adire Hub Next Phase Of Osun Adire Initiative – SSG

The organising committee of the Adire Osun Festival has appealed to stakeholders to properly understand the agenda of the state government for the sector, clarifying that the next phase of the programme after the ongoing festival is the development and nurturing of the Adire industrial hub for practitioners and entrepreneurs.

In a statement signed by its chairman, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the committee narrated that the current activities are designed to revive the culture of Adire patronage and the reassertion of Osun as the birthplace of Adire.

He clarified the government’s position that the festival and the carnival are targeting the acceptability of adire among all strata of society, after which the government, in partnership with the private sector, will develop an Adire Industrial Hub where entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the sector can operate and market their products.

The committee chairman, who referenced his earlier meeting with the Adire makers, submitted that the government’s plan for the Adire Industrial Hub is not a 2025 plan, citing several factors, including financing, land approval and industrial hub design.

“ I am therefore reiterating that developing an Adire Industrial hub is not part of the ongoing plan. We have secured the authorisation of Mr Governor to work on the industrial hub in the near future to take care of the interests of private sector actors across Osun state.

“ I am also appealing to the Adire makers to understand the policies and programmes of the government for the sector. When the hub is to be created, the Adire makers will be duly included in the processes. This is what was done for the Ajegunle society as well as the Osun State Chamber of Commerce.

The Osun State Government remains committed to the promotion, protection, and development of Adire as a cultural heritage and an economic driver. We believe that sustainable growth in this sector requires collaboration between the government and the private sector, not misinformation or unnecessary tension.

I urge all stakeholders to act in good faith and engage constructively as we collectively work towards building a viable and enduring Adire economy for Osun State.