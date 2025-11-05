ADIPEC 2025: NNPC Ltd Recommits To Attracting $60bn In Fresh Investment

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to working with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) peers, African NOCs, and financial institutions to attract between $30 and $60 billion in fresh investment by 2030.

He added that new government incentives beyond the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) were already attracting capital for deep-water exploration, dry gas development, and cost reduction.

He also explained that NNPC Ltd has raised Nigeria’s oil output to 1.7million barrels per day, with targets of 2 million by 2027 and 3 million in the long term, a growth, he said, that is driven by redefined relationships with International Oil Companies, (IOCs) and independents, removing legacy blockers and aligning on shared value.

Echoing the opening remarks of United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Industry and ADNOC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who called for “pragmatic, not performative” energy policies and emphasized the need for $4 trillion in annual global energy investment, Ojulari urged global stakeholders to co-invest in Africa’s energy future.

He spoke while fielding questions from the host and Pulitzer Prize-winning energy author, Daniel Yergin, on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025) taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Tuesday, according to a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh.

The GCEO said that NNPC Ltd was the linchpin to the drive for energy sufficiency in the African continent.