ADIPEC 2025: NNPC Calls For Pragmatic Partnerships, Investments To End Energy Poverty

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has urged the global community to forge pragmatic partnerships and scale up investments aimed at ending energy poverty across Africa.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, made the call on Tuesday during an Energy Talk session at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a statement by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

Ojulari, who spoke with Pulitzer Prize-winning energy author Daniel Yergin, emphasized Nigeria’s central role in Africa’s energy ecosystem, noting that NNPC Ltd is driving the continent’s transition toward energy sufficiency.

He said: “Africa’s energy future must be built on pragmatism, partnerships, and purpose. At NNPC Limited, we are not just participating in the energy transition—we are shaping it from an African perspective. Our focus is pragmatic: grow production, monetize gas, deepen partnerships, and deliver value to Nigerians and global partners alike.”

The NNPC boss noted that Nigeria’s oil production had increased to 1.7 million barrels per day, with targets of 2 million by 2027 and 3 million in the long term, driven by renewed collaboration with International Oil Companies (IOCs) and indigenous operators.

He disclosed that the company aims to attract between $30 billion and $60 billion in new investments by 2030, through strengthened partnerships with OPEC peers, African National Oil Companies, and global financial institutions.

Ojulari also highlighted key ongoing projects, including the near-completion of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipelines, as well as initiatives under the Presidential CNG Programme to expand access to cleaner energy.

Echoing UAE’s Minister of Industry and ADNOC CEO, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who called for “pragmatic, not performative” energy policies, Ojulari urged investors to co-create Africa’s energy future with NNPC.

“Our message to the world is clear: Nigeria is open for business, and NNPC Limited is fit for the future. We invite the world to co-invest in Africa’s energy transformation,” he said.

The 41st edition of ADIPEC, themed “Energy. Intelligence. Impact.”, is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and remains one of the world’s largest energy conferences.