Adigun Praises Adeleke For Developing Osun

Share

Sammya Nigeria Limited Managing Director Stephen Adigun says Governor Ademola Adeleke’s two years in power in Osun State have been peaceful and marked by infrastructural developments.

In a congratulatory message to Adeleke and his deputy Kola Adewusi, he said their administration had positively impacted Osun S in terms of peace and steady progress in the last two years.

Adigun said: “We are proud to have a cool-headed man, with divine backing like you, to take Osun State to the next level that we are all yearning for.

“I acknowledged that the past two years of your administration had been that of divine participation. “Despite the paucity of funds, you recorded monumental achievements in critical sectors despite other daunting challenges that you met on the ground.

“While asserting that you had laid the necessary foundation for lasting and enduring progress in the area of Infrastructural developments in the state, I still wish God would give you more energy and good health to continue piloting the affairs of our dear state.

“I urge the people of Osun State to support Governor Adeleke and his government to raise the bar of socio-economic development in the state.”

Share

Please follow and like us: