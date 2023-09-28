Adighije Commends Abia Gov, Otti On Creation Of Industrial Park

The Abia State elder statesman, Senator Chris Adighije has commended the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti for the creation and commissioning of Abia State Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP).

Adighije, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State gave the commendation in a press statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the AIIP is a giant stride coming from the state government within a short period of time in office

In the statement, he said, “I join the government and people of Abia to celebrate this onerous feat of positioning our Dear State on the World map.

“For long Abia State has been the darling of commerce and technological innovations that has endeared it to people and places beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Products from Aba have travelled to Bamali in Mali, Dakar in Senegal, Aswan in Egypt, and Ashanti in Ghana, to list a few places in Africa.

“In Europe, Madrid in Spain, London in the UK, Oslo in Norway, Heidelberg in Germany, just as Kyoto in Asia Japan, Sydney in Australia, among others, all bear testimonies of the ingenuity of people in Abia State.

“Such words as “Aba Made” is a common cliche among Nigerians, whether it is spoken with patriotism or otherwise.

“To therefore birth the idea of an “Abia State Industrial Innovation Park” (AIIP) is novel, and a double feat with multiple benefits, not only for the state but for the country, the West African subregion and the Continent at large.

“To start with, the idea is long overdue to help harness the state’s innovative and industrial drives into a systemic corridor that can be monitored and invested into, in a more scientific way.

“Two, the AIIP, as is currently designed and projected, will create immense job opportunities for the people of the state, and for other Nigerians as well, while also shoring up the government’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

‘Thirdly, the AIIP would attract foreign investments from other places within and outside Nigeria, as it would also in turn, create a better export net for products from Aba, and/or, other parts of the state.

“Fourthly, as products from the AIIP travel to other places on the continent, and even outside Africa, the economy of scale resulting from this would further improve the Per Capita Income of individuals and households, as it would allow for an increase in taxes cum government income.

“I congratulate my son, His Excellency, Alex C. Otti, (CFR) and the good people of Abia State” in the groundbreaking ceremony of this monumental achievement.

“Together with our Governor, Abians will make your stay and businesses in our state remarkably rewarding.

Further, commending the governor, Adighije said, “Pertinent to state that it is gratifying to say that since May 29, 2023, when the governor was sworn in as the Executive Governor of the state the issues and discussions of governance in Abia State have taken a positive dimension in the areas of Education, Infrastructural development, security, economy, etc.”