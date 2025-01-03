Adiele wins Magic Stars Player of the Season Award

Share

Adiele Ebuka has scooped the first major individual prize of his exciting career after he was named Magic Stars Football Club Player of the Season.

The football whiz-kid was named by his fellow teammates and coaching staff as the best player after his eye-catching on-the-pitch performances, in Magic Stars FC’s blistering 2024 Nationwide League One (NLO) season, which saw the club go unbeaten and won the NLO Promotion play-off against Ojodu City FC at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adiele collected his gong at an end-of-the-season award/gala night ceremony held at the quadrangle of Magic Stars FC Ajao Estate Camp, Lagos.

President of Magic Stars FC, Kayode Agboola, was full of delight as he poured encomiums on Adiele, other award winners and, indeed, the organizers of the event.

” It’s been a challenging yet remarkable season for Magic Stars, both players and staff, as we secured a promotion ticket to the Nigeria National League.

“I urge the players to stay focused as they’ll face tougher challenges ahead. They should believe in themselves, work even harder, and maintain their unity.”

Issac Oluwatobi, Team Manager of the Lagos-based NLO team, stated, “After a record-breaking season, it was time to recognize everyone who played a significant role in our historic success in Nigerian football.”

Anuyemi Egundipe stole the night as he was named Best Midfielder and got the Goal of the Season award. The Best Dribbler award went to Wisdom Ukachukwu and Sesan Folorusho got the Best Striker award.

