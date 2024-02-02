Adidas Says It Plans to Sell Remaining Yeezy Stock

Adidas has said it plans to sell remaining stocks of Yeezy sneakers from its defunct partnership with Kanye West for at least cost price. The firm cut ties with the rapper and fashion designer, who is also known as Ye, in 2022 after he made a series of antisemitic comments on social media.

But demand for Yeezy sneakers has not faded, as they remain hugely popular in the resale market. It comes after currency fluctuations cost the firm €1bn ($1.08bn; £850m), reports the BBC.

The German sports- wear giant’s finances were impacted last year by the discontinuation of the Yeezy business and as it cut prices to wholesalers to shrink stockpiles of goods, Adidas said in a statement.