ADICO Aramoko Clinches Top Prize At Agbeyewa Cup 2025

The 2025 edition of the Agbeyewa Cup Secondary Schools Football Championship came to a thrilling conclusion on October 28, at the Olukismet Stadium, Ikere-Ekiti.

At the end, Aramoko District Commercial High School (ADICO) emerged champions after defeating Igogo Commercial High School by a lone goal in what many described as one of the most exciting finals in the tournament’s history.

Following the final whistle, jubilant scenes erupted as the newly crowned champions celebrated their triumph. The MD/ CEO of Agbeyewa Farms, Mr Oska Sey Aiyeleso, alongside the Chairman of the Ekiti State Football Association, Chief Oluwole Oloworemo, presented ADICO Aramoko with a N1 million cash prize, gold medals, a gold trophy and branded sports bags.

The first runners-up, Igogo Commercial High School, received N750,000 and silver medals, while Eporo High School claimed third place, taking home N500,000 and bronze medals. Efon High School finished fourth, receiving N250,000 in consolation prize money.

Speaking after the grand finale, Alhaji Dauda Lawal, Director of Community Engagements at Agbeyewa Farms, described the third edition of the championship as the best so far.

He emphasised that the competition continues to serve as a vital platform for discovering young football talents and nurturing them for both local and international opportunities. “This spectacular occasion showcased exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and t e a m wo rk a m o n g f u t u re stars who are combining education with sports,” Lawal stated.