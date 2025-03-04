Adichie: I Suffered ‘Terrifying’ Writer’s Block During Pregnancy

Share

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says the writer’s block she experienced after becoming pregnant with her first child was “terrifying”.

“It’s a really frightening place to be, because writing is the thing that gives me meaning,” the acclaimed Nigerian author, 47, has told the BBC’s Emma Barnett.

“I’m not sure that it was just entirely physiological but something changed, and I just could not get back into that magical place where I can write fiction.” Adichie had her first child, a daughter, in 2016.

Last year, she had twin boys, now 11 months old. While she was pregnant, she had a “very foggy feeling” and “couldn’t think as clearly,” she says.

“I’m a person for whom thinking clearly is so important, and so to be in that kind of place emotionally is very frightening,” she said. Adichie is now releasing her first novel in more than a decade, Dream Count.

The book tells the story of four women navigating lives that aren’t going to plan. “I couldn’t write for a while, and then I started writing again,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

