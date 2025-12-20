Adherence To Fiscal Federalism Panacea To Stability, Democracy – Makinde 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that the nation’s quest for the attainment of virile democracy will be a mirage unless the doctrine of fiscal federalism as entrenched in the constitution was adhered to.

Makinde made this assertion in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, during the launch of a Book titled “The Seyi Makinde Story, A testament to vision, courage and leadership” to mark his birthday, written by Chief Ali Obasi Odefa.

He reiterated that the nation must allow all voices to be heard, pointing out that one important issue the nation was currently facing was that of federation.

The erudite politician emphasised that the Igbos have a role to play in nurturing the nation on the part of true federalism.

Makinde recalled that Nigeria was negotiated as a federation, stating “how can we stay through to what was negotiated to us by practising federalism” he queried.

“Am calling on our brothers/sisters on this occasion of my 58th birthday, to play the same role and make the political environment competitive.

In a speech, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, represented by his deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Makinde for institutionalising good governance in Oyo State.

“Today we are here to launch a Book on Makinde and to celebrate his birthday. The book itself is a compendium of wisdom and experience”

“We are proud of Makinde in terms of delivery of good governance/infrastructure, if we have 80 percent of Governors like Makinde, the country will fare better”

In a remark, the author of the Book, Chief Ali Odefa Obasi, described Governor Makinde as a highly detribalized Nigerian.

“We are honouring Makinde to show appreciation and thank him for what he has done for us ”

Earlier, while delivering a lecture titled “2025 Birthday lecture in honour of Governor Makinde, Igbo Culture of Nwanne Di Na Mba”, Senator Ben Obi urged the government to incorporate the concept in order to foster a sense of unity and close ties.

“Adoption of the culture of Nwanne Di Na Mba will wittle down hostility among various nationalities in the country”

Reviewing the book, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ikwo, Dr John Otu, reiterated that the Book portrayed Governor Makinde as a good man with a garment of love for education and an innovative security approach.

The event had in attendance the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Adolphus Wagbara, the wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Olufunke Makinde, the deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, a representative of Mr Peter Obi and members of the Ebonyi State Executive Counci.

Others include members of the National Executive Council of PDP, the wife of the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Mrs Eunice Ukamaka Egwu, members of the Yoruba community in Ebonyi State, leaders of Thought and stakeholders, among others.