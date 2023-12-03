Adherence Of Muslim Women To Islamic Dressing – A Good Lesson To All Christian Women

Do you know that, all over the world, Muslim women are more obedient to Islamic dressing than many Christian women to Christian dressing? They unashamedly and committedly cover their heads and bodies in public with Hijab, Kimoruh, and Niqa- ab but many Christian women cannot even cover their heads with Head- tie as commanded by our Lord JESUS CHRIST in 1 Corinthians 11:1-16 and which is the practice of the Christian women in Israel from where Christianity originated.

As if Christianity emanated from Europe or America, many Christian women have been misled by their worldly church leaders to copy the sensual dressing mannerisms of the West and the American women which consequently has destroyed their own Chris- tian dressing heritage. As a result, these deceived Christian women today are fond of building up un-Biblical excuses and self-centered rationalizations against the divine order for Christian dressing.

Consequently, this indoctrination has also led many Christian women to the wearing of outward adornment (cosmetics, jewelry, wigs, and artificial hair and nail attachments of all sorts) including the wearing of trousers, leggings and knickers like men and which expose their thighs in public to men who are not their own husbands – what many self-disciplined unbelievers would be too ashamed to wear in the public.

Bearing in mind that all mainstream religions – Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity have peculiar pattern of dressing for their women; and that our Bible is replete with many principles for Godly dressing which are clearly stated in Deuteronomy 22:5, Genesis 35:1-5, 1 Timothy 2:9- 10, 1 Corinthians 11:1-16, and 1 Peter 3:3-5, therefore, it is necessary for all church leaders to teach Christian dressing to their female church members just as Islamic dressing is taught and enforced on the Muslim women, so that Christian women can easily be distinguishable from the ‘Jezebels’ and the unbelievers in the world.

It is important we remember that, Christians are commanded not to be unequally yoked with the unbelievers but to separate themselves, both in character and dressing, from their unGodly habits and their sensual and fancy-loving manner of dressing which GOD sternly prohibits for all HIS children who are followers of CHRIST (2 Corinthians 6:14-18, 1 John 2:15-17, James 4:4). Also, Christian schools, hospitals, business organizations, banks, and Supermarkets (etc.) should stop compelling their female students or workers to use cosmetics and attachments to mask their natural (God-given) beauty or wear trousers like men to deform the distinctiveness and the dignity of their womanhood which GOD sternly prohibits through Deuteronomy 22:5.

According to Psalm 139:13- 16, GOD created every woman with no defect or omission that needs to be fixed by any of the devil’s make-up products (Cosmetics, attachments, or jewelry). With these truth in mind therefore, and as a heaven-bound Christian woman, you should deliver yourself from the demonic bondage and the addiction to outward adornment and start from tomorrow to proudly go out of your home to your workplace, church, school, or social occasions in your natural (unfading, God-given) beauty; knowing full well that, in your natural, unpainted, and undecorated beauty, there is no other person created by GOD in the whole world that is as unique and naturally beautiful as you are.

Resolve now to deliver yourself from the satanic deception which induces you to the use of cosmetics, attachments, and the wearing od trousers and knickers like men in order to make you appear in public like himself or like someone else whom GOD did not create you to be – a great sin of impersonation. Always remember that, unlike the unbelievers in the world, the dress- ing of the heaven-bound Christian woman is governed by Biblical Principles. Repent today, come out of them, and save yourself from this perverse generation! (2 corinthians 6:14-18, acts 2:40). peace!