Adhere To Visa Terms, US Govt Warns Nigerians

The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday urged Nigerian travellers to adhere strictly to the terms of their US Visas or risk future travel to the country.

The US Mission, which gave this warning in a statement via its official X handle, provided what constitutes misuse of a US visa.

According to the Mission, overstaying in the country beyond the authorised period may lead to severe consequences, including restrictions on future travel.

New Telegraph reports that the warning comes amid growing concerns over strict US visa policies for application and compliance.

It said, “It’s important to use your US visa according to its terms. Misusing it, for example, by overstaying, may affect your ability to travel to the U.S. in the future.”

Recall that the US Department of State had reported over 700,000 visa overstays in 2023 alone, with Nigeria ranking among the top countries affected.