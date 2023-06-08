ADF Goes Spiritual For Abia, Tasks South-East Governors To Sit Up

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) on Thursday organized a prayer and fasting meeting where it prayed for God to direct the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti to lead the state right.

New Telegraph reports that the prayer meeting which took place at All Saints Anglican Cathedral Church Aba/Owerri Road, Aba in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, brought together senior clergymen, captains of industries and important leaders of the Igbo nation.

ADF equally seized the opportunity of the prayer meeting to charge the five governors of the South-East Region of Nigeria to sit up and concentrate heavily on the development of their region and the betterment of the people that elected them into power.

Anglican Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Aba, Most Rev. Isaac Nwaobia said that ADF came together to pray for the nation, the Igbo nation and the new government of Abia State led by Alex Otti to beg God to help him make positive changes.

Nwaobia who is a Board of Trustee Member (BoT) member of ADF said that the ADF is not resting in their move to keep calling for “Aku Ruo Ulo” (Invest at home) call on Igbos, but charged the five South-East Governors to take advantage of certain changes in the law and develop their land.

“We’re here to pray to God to intervene. We’ve been depending on God and we must continue to depend on God. God’s plan concerning Alaigbo is permanent. It may take time, but it must surely come to pass.

“Politics is about development. If you fail to think about development, you’ve failed as a politician. Any Government that’s not anchoring on the development of its own jurisdiction has failed. In the South East, it’s like we’re failing in this regard.

“We’re calling on South-East Governors Forum to gather resources together and take advantage of the law that now allows states to own their electricity. They should think of industrialization.

“They should put resources together to take advantage of the new law that allows states to own Railway as well. They should think about their people. They need to help the people to increase the prospect of ease of doing business here so that our people can come home and invest.”

Nwaobia said that they will keep holding prayers for Abia State Governor considering the height of expectations people have on him and equally charged him not to fail.

“Alex must realize that the expectations are high on him. This is part of the reason why we have to pray for him. He should not disappoint God and man. People voted for him. If he disappoints them he has crashed the hope of many. He should work without fear and favour. He should recover the recoverable.”

His Majesty Eze Azu Egege of Ogbor Ancient Kingdom, Abia State expressed delight stressing that finally, the Igbos have realized that man is fallible and that leaders despite their levels need the directive of God to succeed.

“I’m so happy about this move today. I’m happy that this is happening. There’s nothing we can do when God is not with us. I feel happy to be in their midst,” he said.

Eze Egege charged the Igbo Governors to try their best to do what the people expect them to do, advising that personal and individual pursuit for wealth is not part of such expectations.

Barr. Chinedu Duru, a member of the ADF and one of the leading organizers of the prayer meeting said that the ADF choose to seek the face of God for Abia and Igboland because there is a serious need for a turnaround in the state.

“Everything just needs to be sanitized here. As we’re praying we’re equally acting. We’re not just praying but we decided to add prayers because it’s not by might.

“If we can achieve things by might we believe we could have done that, but as people who have seen disappointment in leadership, we’ve realized that it’s not by might. We’ve tried so many things, but let’s bring in God and then do ours.”