June 9, 2023
Adf Goes Spiritual For Abia, Tasks S’east Govs To Sit Up

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) yesterday o prayed for God to direct Abia State Governor Alex Otti to ensure good governance. The group during the prayer session in Aba also prayed for the development of the South East.

New Telegraph reports that the prayer meeting brought together clergymen, captains of industries and others. The Anglican Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Aba Most Rev.

Isaac Nwaobia said the ADF will not rest in calling for five South East governors to take advantage of certain changes in the law and develop their land. He said: “We’re here to pray to God to intervene.

We’ve been depending on God and we must continue to depend on God. God’s plan concerning Alaigbo is permanent. It may take time, but it must surely come to pass.

