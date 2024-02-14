Adeyinka Mourns Wigwe, Says Nigeria Lost Rare Gem

The Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL), Smart City FC, Adeboye Adeyinka, has mourned the demise of the immediate past Group CEO of Access Bank Corporation, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday, February 9.

Adeyinka, who is the Special Adviser on Grassroots Sports to Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, described Wigwe’s death as a terrible loss while describing him as a rare gem.

“My heart was filled with sorrow and my eyes with tears upon hearing the shocking news of your demise, you have been a very dear boss,” he said.

“I know you touched people’s lives positively and put smiles on their faces, We have lost a rare gem and a great philanthropist in the financial sector and the nation at large, I extend my most sincere condolences, Words cannot express what I’m feeling.

“My commiseration to the whole family, friends, loved ones and associates, What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch.

“We may not understand why you left this earth so suddenly, or why you left before we were ready to say goodbye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. May Your gentle soul Rest in the Bosom Hand of the Lord.”

Before his demise, Late Wigwe orchestrated Access Bank’s sponsorship of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with the 9th edition of the race taking place when the news of his death broke.