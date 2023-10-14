Adeyinka, Adeleye Assure Minister of Total Commitment

Some of the newly appointed advisors and aides to the Minister of Sports, John Enoh; Special Adviser (Grassroot Sports), Adeboye Adeyinka and Executive Assistant, Sunday Adeleye, have all expressed their appreciation to the minister for the opportunity while assuring him of working in tandem with his targets for sports in Nigeria.

According to Adeboye Adeyinka, who was the former Senior Special Adviser to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, with his love for grassroots sport, he will be able to deliver on the goals and ambition of the minister. “As a grassroots person, it is one of the major ambitions of the minister to really catch them from everywhere and I can say it is a great privilege to work with the minister to achieve this,” he said.

“I want to express my gratitude to the honourable minister for the opportunity and I can assure him and Nigerians that things will be done accordingly and also more stars will be discovered.” While appreciating the minister, former Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Sunday Adeleye, said it is a call to service and he will be giving it his all.

The former athlete said: “Apart from being an athlete for so many years and also working with the AFN, I have been opportune to work with the Rivers State government on sports development, the minister already made his intention known and we are going to work with him to achieve his goals.” The minister on Friday in a statement signed by Special Adviser Administration, Richard Orim, announced the appointment of six Special Advisers and eight other aides.

Apart from Adeyinka and Adeleye, Orim is the Special Adviser (Administration) as Brendan Ndi- fon was appointed Special Adviser (Strategy) while Olumide Bamiduro will be the Special Adviser (Technical) with Diana-Mary Nsan taking the position of Special Adviser (Media). Kabir Yusuf, Technical Adviser (Policy), Kelvin Oji, Executive Media Aide with Kola Daniel now the Media Aide for the minister.

Others are; Justin Obongha, Media Assistant 1, Victor Ndifon, Media Assistant II, Michael Ogar, Media Assistant III and Prince Bassey Okoro working as the minister’s Personal Assistant. The statement added: “You are by this appointment expected to bring your wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of your duties and to the best of your ability in line with the mandate, mission, vision and core values of the Ministry of Sports Development.”