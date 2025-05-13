Adeyemi Explains Why He Chose To Represent Germany Over Nigeria

Share

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has shed light on his decision to represent Germany at the international level, despite being eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Romania through his parents.

Born in Munich to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, the 23-year-old attacker had the option to choose from any of the three nations. However, he ultimately committed to the German national team.

In an interview with Oma Sports, Adeyemi acknowledged the weight of the decision, particularly the expectations from his father regarding Nigeria.

“It’s a difficult question. I have to answer this to my father a lot of times,” Adeyemi said.

“It’s just like this, I have offers from Germany [Football Association], I had a good feeling there. And, at the end, I had to play for Germany. This is how easy it is.”

The former Red Bull Salzburg star made his senior debut for Germany in 2021 and has since earned six international caps, scoring one goal. Known for his blistering pace and versatility in attack, Adeyemi is considered one of the promising talents in German football.

His decision echoes a growing trend among dual-nationality players opting for countries where they developed professionally, often citing infrastructure, early support, and competitive prospects.

Adeyemi continues to play a key role at Borussia Dortmund, contributing to the team’s domestic and European campaigns, while remaining a prospect for Germany ahead of upcoming international tournaments.

