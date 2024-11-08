Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan Lead Abuja Protest Against Wike’s Demolition

Share

Renowned lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju and Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, on Friday led a protest against the demolition of houses in Ruga, a settlement along Airport Road ordered by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

In his directive to a task force known as “Operation Sweep,” Wike aims to dismantle Ruga and other communities within Abuja to eradicate perceived nuisances and criminal activities.

Condemning the demolition which was described as malicious. Adeyanju reported that many homes were burnt, causing property damage worth millions of naira.

Adeyanju who urged President Bola Tinubu to consider the hardships faced by the displaced residents, many of whom have already fled from violence in Northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, warned that peace could only be achieved if the struggles of the impoverished are acknowledged

He said: “There is no justification for this demolition. We are appealing to the President to address the plight of these vulnerable families.

“Most residents are artisans striving to survive. These demolitions are excessive and require immediate presidential intervention to halt further harassment.

“When the poor cannot sleep, it affects everyone. Tinubu must call Wike to order and prevent the allocation of homes to the affluent at the expense of the less fortunate.”

Also speaking, VeryDarkMan noted, “The consequences of these actions will have a severe impact on Abuja. The demolished area is not even near the main road; these individuals have been rendered homeless amid rising national hardship.

“Evicting them without compensation is unacceptable. It is disheartening that the elite seem to ignore the rights and existence of the poor.”

The protest highlights the growing tensions between the government’s urban development agenda and the rights of vulnerable communities in Abuja.

