Adeyanju Reacts To VeryDarkMan’s Arrest, Advises Police

Abuja-based rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has condemned the arrest of popular social media critic, VeryDarkMan, urging the Nigeria Police Force to prioritize public safety and not allow itself to be used as a tool for personal vendetta.

Speaking on the development, Deji said it was distressing to witness the misuse of police power that was meant to serve and protect the community.

He said, “I strongly condemn the recent arrest of VeryDarkMan and the harassment of innocent citizens by the police.

“I firmly believe that law enforcement agencies should prioritize their efforts in fighting crime and ensuring public safety. Engaging in civil matters that do not pose an immediate threat to public welfare diverts precious resources and undermines the trust between the police and the people they serve.

“Every citizen, regardless of their background, deserves fair treatment and protection under the law. The arrest of VeryDarkMan raises serious questions about the impartiality and fairness of the police in their dealings with individuals from marginalized communities.

“Such actions can exacerbate existing social divides and erode the public’s confidence in the justice system.

“I urge the police authorities to reevaluate their priorities and focus their efforts on combating crime, responding to emergencies, and addressing the genuine concerns of the people.

“It is important that they adopt community-oriented policing strategies that emphasize building trust, promoting inclusivity, and fostering positive relationships with the residents they serve.

“Additionally, I call upon the police to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Very Dark Man. It is important to ensure that due process is followed and any potential misconduct or bias is identified and appropriately addressed,”