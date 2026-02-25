A human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has charged the newly appointed Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Olatunji Disu to ensure an end to the ongoing abuse of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act by Nigeria Police Force.

While he congratulated the new Police boss, he equally urged him to redeem the image of the Force that has been greatly affected by non compliance with the internationally accepted standards of policing.

Adeyanju, in a statement he personally signed and released to newsmen in Abuja, noted that over the years, the Nigeria Police Force had derailed from its constitutional duties of protecting lives and property, and had given more attention to other matters of less importance.

He also urged the IGP to uphold the fundamental human rights of the citizens and treat it as a cornerstone without which the Force would have lost its value and purpose.

Adeyanju said, “ I call on the new IGP to make compliance with human rights the cornerstone of his leadership. The Police must reform its internal practices, end extortion and unlawful arrests, and stop the misuse of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act to silence dissenting voices.

“ The IGP must also ensure full compliance with the President’s directive on the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP protection duties. The era of deploying police officers to VIPs, together with any unofficial financial arrangements associated with such deployments across commands, must be decisively brought to an end. Police officers must return to their core constitutional responsibility, which is policing.

“ Finally, the Nigeria Police Force must disengage from purely civil disputes such as land matters, tenancy disagreements, and domestic issues, and instead focus squarely on combating armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, and organized criminal gangs.

“ It is only by reclaiming their primary mandate of internal security that the Nigeria Police Force can rebuild public confidence and once again become a source of national pride”, he added.