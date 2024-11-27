Adeyanju Blasts Burna Boy Over Speed Darlington’s Arrests

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has disclosed that award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is responsible for the re-arrest of his colleague, Speed Darlington.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian police re-arrested Darlington in Owerri, Imo State, on his return to Nigeria for a show.
Meanwhile, prior to his recent arrests, the Nigerian police had previously detained Darlington over the alleged cyberstalking of Burna Boy.
Following his release, he travelled abroad and continued to mock Burna Boy.
In a post via his X handle on Thursday, Adeyanju said Burna Boy is behind the harassment of Speed Darlington by the police.
He wrote: “Burna Boy behind the harassment of Speed Darlington by the police. This is someone who has been singing against oppression and forming junior Fela, now oppressing Akpi.”