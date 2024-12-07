Adeyanju Apologizes To PDP Leaders Over Defamatory Remarks

Share

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju has retracted allegedly defamatory remarks made against the acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagun, and the acting National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Adeyanju’s apology was conveyed in a letter dated Friday, December 6, 2024, and issued from Adeyanju’s law firm, Deji Adeyanju & Partners.

Signed by Zainab Otega, the apology letter was addressed to the counsel representing Damagun and Anyanwu, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Johnson Usman.

In the letter, Adeyanju expressed regret over any perception of defamation clarifying that his comments were not intended to harm the reputation of Damagun and Anyanwu.

According to the statement, the remarks were part of a broader discussion on the need for effective leadership within the PDP to provide a robust opposition to the ruling party.

“Our client’s statements on the podcast were taken out of the bigger context of the conversation, which is the need for the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party to provide a virile opposition to the ruling party.

“These statements were not intended to defame your clients, and any perception of defamation in the said statements is regretted and withdrawn with apologies.”

The apology follows threats of legal action by Damagun and Anyanwu, who, through their counsel, demanded a retraction and public apology in national newspapers and on social media platforms to avoid civil and criminal litigation.

The controversy arose from Adeyanju’s appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he accused Damagun of “serving tea” and Anyanwu of “serving Kilishi” at the residence of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

He also alleged that the PDP leaders were acting as moles for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under Tinubu’s influence.

Adeyanju claimed, “The current PDP is in Wike’s pocket at the national level.

“He installed the current PDP National Chairman who goes to serve tea in Femi Gbajabiamila’s house.

“While Damagun is serving tea, PDP’s National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, goes to the kitchen to serve Kilishi.”

Damagun and Anyanwu refuted the allegations, labelling them defamatory and damaging to their reputations.

They insisted on an unconditional apology and retraction to address the fallout from Adeyanju’s comments.

In response, Adeyanju reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for good governance in Nigeria while apologizing for any harm caused.

