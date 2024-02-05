Adeyanju Accuses Wike Of Planning To Govern Rivers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has come under intense fire as Abuja-based human rights campaigner, Deji Adeyanju accused him of attempting to take control of Rivers State.

Adeyanyu who spoke on Tuesday via his verified X handle said Wike was giving Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara what he would never put up with from anyone.

New Telegraph recalls that in recent times, Wike and Fubara had been at loggerheads over the control of the political system in the State.

Following their confrontation, the House of Assembly complex was set on fire and later demolished.

The state lawmakers and commissioners loyal to Wike left the state executive council and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

However, President Tinubu stepped in to bridge the divide and forced them to sign a peace agreement.

Fubara had renominated and sworn in the commissioners as part of the peace agreement.

Kidnapping and unrest have increased in the federal capital city amid the divide with Fubara. Bandits killed some and kidnapped others.

He said, “Distracted Wike want to govern Abuja & Rivers at the same time.

“He continues to dish out to Sim Fubara that he will not tolerate from anyone as governor.

“If the reverse was the case, Wike would have demolished Sim Fubara’s houses & prevented him from entering the state.”