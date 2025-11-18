Adewoyin To Shettima: Stop Parading Yourself As IPMAN’s National President

Chief Kolawole Adewoyin, the Supreme Court-affirmed National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has warned Alhaji Maigandi Abubakar Shettima to stop parading himself as the National President of IPMAN, saying media propaganda cannot change the rule of law.

In a statement, Adewoyin stated that Shettima’s actions amount to contempt of court, given the Supreme Court’s unequivocal judgement affirming him as the legitimate leader of the association.

He said: “The Supreme Court’s judgement, which upheld previous rulings by the High Court and the Court of Appeal, validates Chief Dr. Adewoyin’s presidency and declares the Shettima-led national executive or any other executive as illegal.

“There is no way no way media propaganda can change the rule of law”. Speaking further, Adewoyin emphasised that anyone other than his legally recognised team claiming leadership of IPMAN is not only showing disrespect to the judiciary, but also risking potential jail terms and legal penalties for undermining the authority of the court.

He urged the general public, media organizations, security agencies, and all stakeholders in the petroleum sector to disregard the Shettima faction and to cease any association with their activities.

Adewoyin said: “This warning is not merely a personal stance but a firm reminder that the rule of law must be upheld. “Those sowing division under false pretenses jeopardise both their freedom and the unity of the petroleum marketing community.”