Adewoye Congratulates Adeleke At 63, Supreme Court Victory

A leading member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Diaspora, Bashorun Opeyemi Adewoye, popularly known as La-Bash, has felicitated with Governor Ademola Adeleke on the auspicious occasion of his 63rd birthday, describing the governor as a unique gift to humanity.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed on Saturday, Bashorun Adewoye eulogized Governor Adeleke as a symbol of liberation, extolling his sense of commitment to delivering good governance to the people of Osun State.

Bashorun Adewoye who acknowledged Governor Adeleke as a shining example of responsible leadership said the monumental progress that Osun State has seen under him in a short while showed his zeal for service and the desire to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“I’m extremely honoured to rejoice with the man of the people, His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke, on the occasion of his birthday.

“Governor Adeleke is an excellent administrator and his birthday is a reminder of his incredible impacts and values,” Bashorun Adewoye noted in a congratulatory message.

He also congratulated the governor on his victory at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, noting that the affirmation of Governor Adeleke’s mandate is a strong pointer to a better Osun State.

“The affirmation of Governor Ademola Adeleke is a huge win for the Osun people. Governor Adeleke’s victory at the apex court of Nigeria reinvigorate a sense of hope that the wheel of progress and development for Osun state will not be circumvented,” Bashorun Adewoye said.

He added that “this victory means the continuation of the incredible turnaround that Osun is enjoying under Governor Adeleke in the short time he has been in office, which recently earned him an award from the Champion Newspaper.”

Bashorun Adewoye prayed to God to bless the governor with more celebrations in good health and sound mind while counting on his compassionate poster for continued impactful governance for the Osun people.