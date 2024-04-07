Adewinle Emerges Ondo Man Of The Year

The Chairman/CEO of West African Petrogas Global Limited, Dr Olajide Martins Adewinle, has been nominated by Icon & Legend Magazine to receive the 2023/2024 Ondo State Man of the Year Award. This is in recognition of his selfless contributions to youth empowerment and passion for excellence-driven service to humanity.

The award presentation, scheduled to take place in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Sunday, April 28, will attract the crème de la crème from within and outside the sunshine state.

The award is aimed at recognising outstanding personalities of Ondo State origin who have clearly demonstrated exemplary leadership, particularly in the area of youth empowerment and education and whose footprints in private or public life have impacted positively the state and Nigeria.

According to the CEO/Publisher, Icon & Legend Magazine, Omosehin Akinduro, the award ceremony shall be the high point of the maiden Ondo State Youth Empowerment Roundtable, with the theme: “Repositioning our Youth for Excellence”.

Akinduro said the roundtable is in pursuit of the media organisation’s initiative, “Empowering Nigeria”, which seeks to engender sustainable development by means of an enlightened campaign geared towards giving the youth a new orientation for self-empowerment while calling on the government to be more deliberate in initiating effective youth-centred blueprint and programmes aimed at enabling the youth to realise their potentialities.

Expected at the event is the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the chief host and special guest of honour, while the Oniju of Iju-Odo, Oba Festus Oyedele Olumoyegun, will be the royal father of the day and chairman of the occasion.

Some of the previous winners of Icon & Legend Magazine’s outstanding leadership award both at the state and national level include the pioneer president, Ondo State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice F. Aguda Taiwo; CEO, GMT Energy Resources Limited, Dr Seinde Fadeni; ex-president, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice B.A. Adejumo; and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.