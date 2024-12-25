Adetunji Abdul Felicitates Olukare Of Ikare

Share

Forty years on the throne, His Royal Majesty, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh, the Olukare of Ikare Akoko, has transformed the town from a sleepy village to a modern township.

His reign has been marked by significant advancements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, making Ikare Akoko a beacon of progress in the region.

These were the remarks of Mohammed Abdul (ATM) as he felicitates the first-class monarch during the celebration of his 40 years anniversary recently.

The event was attended by dignitaries, local leaders, and community members who gathered to honor the king’s remarkable contributions to the development of Ikare Akoko.

Adetunji Abdul said Oba Momoh has not only attracted development to Ikare Akoko with his pragmatic approach to leadership, but his reign has also witnessed unprecedented peace and tranquility in the last 40 years.

He emphasized that the monarch’s wisdom and dedication have fostered unity among the people, enabling them to work together towards common goals.

“I want to join the people of Ikare Akoko, Ondo State, and Nigerians in wishing our revered Royal Majesty, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh IV, JP, CON, more years in the reign.

