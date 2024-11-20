Adetunji Abdul Felicitates Aiyedatiwa Over Election Victory

Share

The initiator of the Abdul Adetunji Foundation, Abdul Adetunji Mohammed, has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his sweet victory at the last Saturday gubernatorial election in the state.

Abdul Adetunji Mohammed popularly known as ATM is particularly elated that his mobilisation efforts at delivering Akoko North East yielded positive results with the overwhelming victory of Governor Aiyedatiwa in the area.

Governor Aiyedatiwa pulled a total of 25,657 votes in Akoko North East to the PDP’s candidate who managed just 5,072 votes.

“We are indeed lucky to have Governor Aiyedatiwa in Ondo State. His victory at the polls shows how popular and accepted he is in the state. It’s a testament to the people’s acceptance of the Governor’s vision and dedication.

“We at the Abdul Adetunji Foundation are particularly delighted with his victory. It shows the overwhelming level of his acceptance, not only in Akoko North East but in the entire state.

“I want to specifically thank the people of Akoko North East, especially the youth for believing in our choice and helping us to deliver him back to the Government House in Alagbaka. I want to assure them that His Excellency will not take the massive support for granted. The development of the Akoko region and in fact, the whole of Ondo State remain his priority,” Abdul Adetunji assured.

The business mogul also called on the opposition parties in the state to accept the outcome of the election in dignity, stressing that they are critical stakeholders in the development of the state and urged them to join hands with Governor Aiyedatiwa in the interest of Ondo State.

