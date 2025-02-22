Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her birthday as she reflect on 2024, describing it as a traumatic year.
Taking to Instagram page, Adesua Etomi opened up about her months-long battle with hyperemesis, revealing that, coincidentally, her husband, Banky Wellington,underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
Adesua revealed that she underwent a Caesarean section (CS) surgery, expressing gratitude to God, her husband, and the medical practitioners.
Speaking further, she emphasized that the experience has shown her that her potential exceeds her expectations.
Her post reads: “IT’S MY BIRTHDAYYYYY!!! Long post alert.
“2024 really tried to take the wind out of my sail, so I am so grateful to be here celebrating my life and God’s faithfulness.
“From being ill for months with hyperemesis (if you’re going through this, I see you. It’s not in your head.
“You are as ill as you feel & think you are, and yes, you need help), to be admitted to hospital, to find out the love of my life needed another surgery to remove a cancerous tumor while being sick and pregnant, to end up with an emergency c-section.
“I want to thank all the doctors who looked after me in Lagos, Nigeria, and the team in Washington DC that pretty much saved my life.
I also want to thank God for my incredible husband. Banky, I love you to life.
“I also want to thank everyone who gave me grace in 2024, especially those who didn’t know what I was going through. I know I missed a lot.
My village people are incredible. God has used this season to stretch me and show me that I am capable of much more than I ever realized”.
See the post below: