Her post reads: “IT’S MY BIRTHDAYYYYY!!! Long post alert.

“2024 really tried to take the wind out of my sail, so I am so grateful to be here celebrating my life and God’s faithfulness.

“From being ill for months with hyperemesis (if you’re going through this, I see you. It’s not in your head.

“You are as ill as you feel & think you are, and yes, you need help), to be admitted to hospital, to find out the love of my life needed another surgery to remove a cancerous tumor while being sick and pregnant, to end up with an emergency c-section.

“I want to thank all the doctors who looked after me in Lagos, Nigeria, and the team in Washington DC that pretty much saved my life.

I also want to thank God for my incredible husband. Banky, I love you to life.

“I also want to thank everyone who gave me grace in 2024, especially those who didn’t know what I was going through. I know I missed a lot.

My village people are incredible. God has used this season to stretch me and show me that I am capable of much more than I ever realized”.

See the post below: