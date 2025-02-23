Adesua Opens Up On Family’s Health Challenges

Share

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has opened up about the medical challenges she and her husband, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, battled in 2024.

The movie star made this known while celebrating her birthday in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Taking to her Instagram page in a lengthy post, Adesua appreciated God for overcoming the challenges, stressing that 2024 tested her resilience, making her understand the gift of life even more.

She further explained that she underwent an emergency C-section because the devil tried to take her life, and she had a harrowing healing process.

Adesua recalled struggling with hyperemesis for months and how her husband underwent surgery for a cancerous tumour.

She wrote, “2024 really tried to take the wind out of my sails, so I’m grateful to be here celebrating my life and God’s faithfulness. From being ill for months with hyperemesis.

“To being admitted to the hospital and also finding out that the love of my life needed another surgery to remove a cancerous tumour while being sick and pregnant.

“I ended up with an emergency C-section because the devil tried it with my life AGAIN, leading to a harrowing healing process. It was a lot.

“My village people are incredible. God has used this season to stretch me and show me that I’m capable of much more than I ever realized. Now, I’m coming for everything that is mine. Nothing and nobody can stop me.”

