Adesua Celebrates 40th Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

Ace Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 40th birthday with a series of breathtaking photos and a reflective message on Sunday, February 22.

Adesua, the wife of Nigerian R&B singer and actor Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, expressed gratitude for reaching this milestone and asked fans to thank God for preserving her life.

The mother of two described herself as forty, blessed, loved, confident, and fine, expressing awareness and appreciation for life’s blessings as she embarks on this new chapter.

She wrote, “Chapter 40. I’ve been waiting for you. Please thank God on my behalf. He has preserved my life, and I’m aware of it now, more than ever. Forty, Blessed, loved, confident, and fine.”

Celebrating his wife, Banky W revealed that Adesua is next to Jesus Christ in his life, calling her his second-best decision.

He went on to describe the “So Natural” singer as his crown, queen, lover, baby-mama, motivator, and destiny, before praying for her.

Banky W wrote, “The 2nd best decision I’ve ever made was to ask @adesuaetomi to be my wife (the best was giving my life to Christ).

“Happy birthday to my Crown, my Queen, my everything… my lover, my Baby-Mama, my partner-in-purpose-and-destiny.

“You’re my inspiration and support system, my motivation and source of encouragement.

“Thank you for loving me and building with me. Thank you for looking out for me and praying with me.