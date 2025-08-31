Adesokan Urges Corporate Support For UI Ex-Footballers’ Pitch Project

Marketing communications expert and media strategist, Bolade Adesokan, has called on corporate organizations with long-standing ties to the University of Ibadan (UI) to support the Ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association (EX-UIFA) in its plan to build an artificial 5-a-side football pitch on campus.

Adesokan made the appeal as Guest of the Month on the association’s Interactive Virtual Personality Programme, describing the initiative as an opportunity for companies and service providers that benefit from Nigeria’s premier university to give back through meaningful infrastructure development.

“These are avenues we can explore to generate funds beyond our personal contributions,” he said. “There are branding opportunities for companies, service providers, and many partners of UI. Numerous contractors, banks, insurance firms, and pension fund managers derive significant revenue from the university ecosystem. We urge them and all stakeholders connected to UI to partner with us in bringing this vision to reality.”

The Class of 2000 graduate of UI’s Department of Language Arts also emphasized the importance of internal fundraising before seeking external support.

“Charity begins at home. We must first raise funds among ourselves before looking outside,” he advised.

Adesokan, with over two decades of experience in media and public relations, is the founder of TheCampulse.com, Nigeria’s leading education news blog, and MediaChoice, a PR firm known for documentaries chronicling institutional milestones. His clientele includes the Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Adamawa State Governments, University of Ibadan, University College Hospital Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Lagos State University, and Afe Babalola University.

EX-UIFA is spearheading the artificial pitch project as a legacy initiative to promote fitness, recreation, and alumni engagement within Nigeria’s oldest university.

Adesokan’s rallying call has been hailed as a timely push to mobilize institutional goodwill and corporate partnerships for sustainable development at the university.