Adesokan Becomes IHRC Lagos Coordinator

The veteran public affairs commentator and corporate leader, Mr. Ade Adesokan, has been appointed the Lagos State Coordinator for the International Human Rights Commission – Special Monitoring Mission (IHRC–SMM).

In a statement released on Monday, Adesokan expressed his appreciation to the National Leadership of IHRC–SMM, describing the appointment as “a profound call to service” and an opportunity to contribute to the protection and promotion of human rights in Nigeria’s most populous state.

“This appointment is not only a personal milestone but also a call to service—one I accept with a deep sense of responsibility and passion for justice,” Adesokan noted.

He praised the leadership of Comrade Vitus Echendu, the IHRC–SMM National Coordinator in Nigeria, for his visionary drive in building a formidable human rights monitoring network across the country.

He also commended Comrade Oluwagbenga David Atobaje, Regional Coordinator, for his confidence and recommendation, which contributed to the appointment.

Mr. Adesokan brings to the role a rich blend of experiences in public service, media communications, and corporate leadership.

He is currently the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Bizmark Travels and Tours Ltd. Before this, he served as Head of Corporate Affairs at NICON Insurance, where he later rose to the position of Assistant General Manager (Marketing) in 2018.

In a career that spans decades, Adesokan is also widely known for co-anchoring the maiden insurance programme on Raypower 100.5 FM in 1996—a pioneering effort in public financial education.

As an established writer, he has published numerous opinion articles in leading Nigerian newspapers on topics ranging from governance and human rights to socio-economic development.

In his new role as IHRC–SMM Lagos Coordinator, Adesokan will oversee programs aimed at monitoring human rights violations, promoting civic education, and building partnerships with local communities, civil society, and government institutions.

“I pledge to lead with purpose. Together with our team, we will work to make IHRC a visible and trusted force in Lagos—defending human dignity and advocating for justice wherever it is threatened,” he affirmed.

Adesokan called on all Lagosians— activists, professionals, students, and civil servants alike—to join forces with the IHRC in building a society where rights are protected, voices are heard, and peace is sustained.