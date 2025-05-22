Adesina Warns Of Economic Shockwaves From US Tariffs

Share

As the United States imposes higher tariffs with global ramifications, African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has warned that these measures could trigger significant economic disruptions across Africa, affecting numerous nations and accelerating a strategic shift in global partnerships.

Dr Adesina, who stated this in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, revealed that 47 of Africa’s 54 countries will be impacted directly by the new US trade policies, with potential declines in export revenues and foreign exchange reserves.

“When those currencies weaken, two things will happen: first, you will find that most of these countries are imported pendent. So, you’re going to find that high inflation becomes a problem,” said Adesina.

“And secondly, you find that the cost of actually servicing a lot of their debt, which is foreign currency debt, but in local currencies, is going to get worse,” he added.

Almost all African countries have been hit by higher tariffs announced by the Trump administration, with at least 22 nations facing up to a whopping 50 per cent for almost all their products.

Among the hardest hit countries are Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Botswana, Angola, Algeria, and South Africa.

The impacts of these higher tariffs are further exacerbated by significant cuts to USAID programs, which have already begun affecting access to essential medical supplies and humanitarian services in many countries, raising serious concerns about the future trajectory of U.S.-Africa relations.

Despite the challenges, Adesina emphasized that Africa cannot afford a trade confrontation with the United States, noting that the continent accounts for only 1.2 percent (approximately $34 billion) of America’s global trade—with a trade surplus of just $7.2 billion.

Instead, he proposed a pragmatic three-point strategy for the continent: Engage the U.S. through flexible and constructive trade negotiations, diversify export markets to reduce dependency on any single partner, and accelerate the African Continental Free Trade Area implementation to unlock the potential $3.4 trillion market.

