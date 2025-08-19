Adesina Tasks African Countries With Adherence To Rule Of Law

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has called on countries on the continent to embrace the rule of law. Speaking at the Kenya Law Society’s 2025 Annual Conference, Adesina declared: “When Africa stands for the rule of law, the world will stand with Africa.”

Drawing a clear link between judicial independence, sound public finance, and sustainable economic growth, he stressed that Africa’s true wealth lies not only in its natural resources but also in its ability to govern them transparently, enforce contracts fairly, and ensure justice for all citizens.

Africa faces a $100 billion annual gap in foreign direct investment, he noted, a situation compounded by weak rule of law rankings, debt vulnerabilities, and predatory “vulture fund” cases. These involve investors buying national debt at a discount on secondary markets, then exploiting weak legal systems to sue debtor nations for full repayment — plus backdated interest and legal fees. idence suggests that foreign direct investments move more to countries that have political stability, stable democracies, transparency, and low levels of corruption,” Adesina said during the conference.

Other key drivers, he added, include an independent and transparent judiciary, strong regulatory frameworks, public accountability, efficient public service, competition policy, and respect for intellectual property rights. He also underlined the vital connection between justice and development, arguing that access to justice must be universal.

This means legal aid, digitised courts, and grievance mechanisms that bring the law closer to citizens. “Justice is not a byproduct of development — it is the foundation of development,” he declared.

Specifically, Adesina urged African nations to: “Strengthen judicial independence and transparency to attract global capital; reform natural resource laws to ensure benefits reach communities, not elites; develop sovereign wealth funds to safeguard prosperity for future generations and build strong African arbitration systems to settle disputes locally and fairly.”