Adesina: ‘Optimist-in-chief’ bows out after 10-year African renaissance mission

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI ex-rays Dr Akinwumi Adeshina’s 10 years at the helms of affairs of the African Development Bank (AfDB). He leaves a bank that has grown dramatically from $93 billion capital in 2015 to its current $318 billion capital base

10 years of transformative leadership

The trailblazing Nigerian economist and reformer, has bowed out as president and chairperson of the board of directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) after a transformative decade at the helm.

His farewell, marked by a series of glowing tributes and heartfelt accolades, capped 10 years of leadership that redefined the bank’s role on the continent and beyond.

Adesina, 65, was first elected as president of the AfDB in 2015, making history as the first Nigerian to hold the position.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2020. Prior to this, he served as Nigeria’s agriculture minister from 2010 to 2015, a tenure that earned him the title of Forbes African Man of the Year for his sweeping reforms in the sector.

His departure was formally marked in Abidjan during the AfDB’s Annual Meetings, where global leaders, institutional heads, and African dignitaries gathered to honour his legacy.

“You’ve brought vision, energy and relentless determination to the job,” said Ajay Banga, World Bank president, in a tribute that reflected the warm relationship between the two major development institutions.

“It’s been a privilege to learn from and work alongside you.”

Banga credited their early meeting—when he was still a candidate for the World Bank presidency—as the foundation of a renewed and impactful partnership. “Most importantly, we’re committed to the future of Africa and its young people and their desire for a better life. Akin, thank you for your leadership, your passion, and your commitment to Africa.”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization Director-General and a compatriot, praised Adesina’s decade-long stewardship for elevating the bank’s stature.

She said:”His tenure has significantly raised the profile of the bank to a new height of recognition and respectability. He is leaving a legacy of which he, Nigerians and all Africans should be proud.”

A decade of scale and strategic transformation

Adesina’s leadership was defined by bold vision and decisive action. Under his watch, the AfDB’s capital base grew from $93 billion to a staggering $318 billion—an expansion widely regarded as one of the most remarkable in the institution’s history. The bank maintained its prestigious AAA credit rating throughout his tenure, a testament to strong financial stewardship and strategic clarity.

He championed the mobilisation of over $23 billion for the 15th replenishment of the African Development Fund, the bank’s concessional arm for low-income countries. His innovative approach to capital markets helped unlock new asset classes for global investors and scaled private sector financing from $2 billion to $6 billion.

Adesina also launched the African Investment Forum, an ambitious platform designed to accelerate investment flows into the continent and attract global capital for high-impact projects.

In a commendation resolution, the board of governors expressed the sentiment shared by many: “We thank him for his exceptional leadership, vision, and strategic acumen. He spared no effort in expanding the bank’s global presence and normative influence, including participation in the G7 and G20.”

On May 27, 2025, Akinwumi Adesina, outgoing President of the AfDB, addressed the bank’s annual meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, reflecting on his decade-long tenure. “I gave Africa my heart, my mind, and my all,” he said, emphasising his commitment to the continent’s interests.

Financial Growth and Impact

Under Adesina’s leadership from 2015 to 2025, the AfDB’s capital grew from $93 billion to $318 billion. The bank disbursed $59 billion over the past decade, nearly half of its total disbursements since 1964, and approved $102 billion in loans, representing 46 per cent of its historical approvals.

“These are not just numbers,” Adesina said, highlighting the bank’s transformative role in supporting African financial institutions, including commercial banks and regional development bodies.

Adesina noted that the African Development Fund’s 16th replenishment (ADF16) raised a record $8.9 billion, enabling access to $27 billion from global capital markets through a new financing model. Partnerships with the African Union included $11.5 million for institutional support, $17 million for the African Continental Free Trade Area, and $27 million for the Africa CDC. The African Investment Forum, launched in 2018, attracted $225 billion in project interest.

Adesina’s tenure impacted 565 million lives through AfDB initiatives. As he step down, he vowed to continue serving Africa, stating, “I am thoroughly convinced that God did not make a mistake in creating me as an African.”

He further charged African leaders to take the development of the continent as an emergency issue, saying, “We must have impatience with underdevelopment.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that his leadership has strengthened the continent’s financial architecture and positioned the AfDB as a dynamic force for development.

Handing over a prestigious financial powerhouse

The AfDB has been gaining prestige, ranked as the world’s best multilateral financial institution in 2021 by Global Finance and feted for its transparency in last year’s aid transparency index. Set up in 1964, it is a specialised financial institution focused on promoting economic and social progress, unlike a profit-driven commercial bank.

“Whoever is taking over, they are certainly getting a walk-on global institution,” Adesina says. “But it’s not a job – it’s a mission. You have to breathe it. And Africa is watching.”

“Multilateral financial institutions like ourselves were not set up to do Mickey Mouse stuff, little marginal stuff. No! We were set up to address global challenges.

“Without infrastructure, there is no trade. And so the bank, in the last 10 years, invested more than $55 billion in infrastructure,” he disclosed.

Adesina affirmed that the future of Africa is going to come from investment, not aid … “I want Africa to develop with pride “Scale matters. Impact matters. Delivery matters. But most importantly, you cannot get to where you could not envision – vision drives,” he asserted.

The aid budget cuts from the US, the UK and others are less of a concern to Adesina than the lack of fairness in how the world’s economic powers and risk assessors treat African countries.

“If African countries were rated properly, equitably,” he says, “they would be paying $75 billion less every year in terms of servicing their debts.

“Benevolence is good; what benevolence is not is an asset class. But the future of Africa is going to come from investment, not aid. I don’t want freebies – I want Africa to develop with pride.”

Adesina remains resolutely positive. “I will always be optimistic about the future of Africa. God did not make a mistake when he made me an African. And I will ask God for permission to resurrect as an African.

“My heart, my soul, my mind, is in advancing my continent’s development. If you look at the opportunities that we have, we have not even scratched it.

“We have the largest population of youth in the world today,” he notes. “One out of four people in the world are going to be African by 2050.”

According to him, Africa will be the workshop of the world, brimming with talents, with opportunities for its young people.

Growth of African economy

Africa has 10 out of the 20 fastest-growing economies in the world.

“You look at the size of our digital economy today, it’s roughly $180 billion. But its going to go to $712 billion by 2050. You have Africa urbanising more rapidly than any other region of the world.

“What Africa does with agriculture will determine the future of food in the world. So, why will I not be optimistic? That is the place to be. The question to ask is why are you not in Africa? If you are not in Africa, I wonder where you are,” he said

Adesina hit out at the stereotype that investing in Africa is high risk. “Really? Is Africa that risky compared to others? No, the data doesn’t support that.

“Bloomberg, and Moody’s Analytics did an assessment over 14 years: loss rates in Africa on industry investment, 1.9 per cent. The case for North America, 6.6 per cent. Latin America was 10 per cent. For Eastern Europe, over 12.2 per cent. In Western Asia, 4.6 per cent; Western Europe, 4.6 per cent.

“Africa has the lowest,” he emphasises. “So, the issue is understand Africa. We are there to support investors on this continent. And I know that Africa is the biggest greenfield investment frontier in the world.

“When I came to the bank, I told myself, ‘this is the African Development Bank – the most important part is the development part.’ And so my focus was how do we accelerate development?

“That was how I simplified it in a clear way into the ‘high fives’ of the bank: to light up and power Africa – electricity for everybody. To feed Africa. To industrialise, to integrate Africa and to improve the quality of life of the people – that means water, sanitation, education, skills, jobs. If Africa achieved these high fives, we would have achieved 90 per cent of the UN sustainable development goals.”

Adesina and Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank, last year launched Mission 300, a private-public collaboration to connect an additional 300 million sub-Saharan Africans – half of the 600 million living without electricity – to grids by 2030. Although proud of the big projects under way, including Africa’s largest wind-power scheme in Lake Turkana, Kenya, he says there is more to be done in the energy sector.

Mauritania’s Sidi Ould Tah takes over

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Sidi Ould Tah of Mauritania on his election as the new President of the development bank. He takes over from Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Tah was elected as the ninth president of the bank on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the annual meetings of the AfDB Group, held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Before his election, Tah was a former finance minister in Mauritania and director-general of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

Tinubu, in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy on Friday, May 30, 2025, titled ‘President Tinubu congratulates Mauritanian President on the election of Sidi Ould Tah as AfDB President’, commended the transparent process that led to the emergence of Tah on a telephone conversation from Lagos with the Mauritanian leader.

The presidency disclosed that Nigeria recently approved a $500 million capital replenishment for the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF) in May 2025, extending the fund’s operations by another 15 years.

“Established in 1976, the NTF is a special AfDB fund fully financed by Nigeria to support development projects across Africa,” the statement said.

“This renewed commitment underscores Nigeria’s continued dedication to the Bank’s mission of driving inclusive growth and poverty reduction on the continent.”

The presidency said Tinubu also pledged Nigeria’s “full support” for Tah in implementing his vision for the institution, including strengthening regional financial institutions, promoting Africa’s economic independence, leveraging population growth for development, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

Tinubu also appreciated Adesina, the outgoing AfDB president, and wished him success in his future endeavours.