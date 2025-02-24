New Telegraph

February 24, 2025
Adesina Mourns Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Says He’s Democracy Defender

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigeria’s elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The AfDB boss in a statement yesterday, described Adebanjo as a fearless defender of democracy and a lifelong champion of justice, equity, and truth. Adesina hailed Pa Adebanjo’s unwavering principles and selfless sacrifice in the quest for a more just and equitable Nigeria.

He said: “Pa Adebanjo was a shining light who for decades consistently spoke out on major challenges facing Nigeria. “His restless quest for a more just, fairer, and equitable society, with room for all, was powered by bold and visionary words that pricked the conscience of the nation.”

He described the late elder statesman as a towering figure in progressive leadership, a staunch advocate of true federalism, and a voice of wisdom and courage that shaped Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Adesina also shared his personal connection with Pa Adebanjo, recounting how he was a friend and compatriot of his late father, Roland Adesina, and a father figure to him.

