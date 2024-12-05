Adesina Lists Paths To Transforming African Dreams Into Reality

Share

The 2024 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days began on Wednesday as Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, listed ways on how African dreams could be turned into realities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day event, holding in Rabat, Morocco, has its theme as: ‘Leveraging Innovative Partnerships for Scale’.

In his speech, Adesina emphasised the vast investment opportunities in Africa, highlighting the continent’s growing population, which is expected to double to 2.4 billion by 2050.

He noted that Africa presents a unique investment opportunity, with the continent’s food and agriculture market projected to reach one trillion dollar by 2030.

Adesina, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors for ‘Africa 50’, highlighted the demand for infrastructure, which presents an annual investment opportunity of at least $170 billion.

According to him, AIF has mobilised over $180 billion in investment interest since its launch in 2018. This year’s forum features 41 investment board rooms, where investors will engage with project sponsors to facilitate quicker commitments and partnerships.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday at a cocktail reception held to kick-start the activities for the next three days, Adeshina underscored the impact of the AIF in bringing new investment opportunities for the continent’s growth and development.

