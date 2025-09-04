Adesina Installed As 7th President Of Rotary Club Of Ibadan Elebu-Metropolis

Rotarian Adewale Adesina has been formally installed as the 7th President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Elebu-Metropolis during an investiture ceremony held in Ibadan.

Adesina will pilot the affairs of the club for the 2025–2026 Rotary Year.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to members of the club for entrusting him with the leadership role, pledging to devote his tenure to service to humanity.

“I appreciate the members of my club for giving me this opportunity to serve for the next one year. This will never be taken for granted. I am delighted to see fellow Rotarians, friends, family, and colleagues come out to honour and celebrate me, my board members, and the entire Rotary Club of Ibadan Elebu-Metropolis,” he said.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of Excellence Awards to distinguished personalities, including Mr. Dipo Kehinde, publisher of Newsmakers online newspaper; Oba Joel Titiloye, the Olufoye II of Oro Kingdom, who also served as Royal Father of the Day; and Engr. Bolaji Silva.

Engr. Silva, while receiving his award, said: “This award means a lot to me and our company. It shows that we are impacting our community and the country at large, especially in the area of providing security. This recognition will spur us to do more and continue to give our best.”

Similarly, Oba Titiloye said the honour would inspire him to redouble his commitment to serving humanity. He hailed Rotary International as a beacon of service and lauded Adesina’s immense contributions to education and human welfare.

Reacting to his recognition, Mr. Kehinde thanked the organizers, promising to continue giving his best in service to humanity.

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Fasina Abayomi, also praised Rotary International for its numerous contributions to society, disclosing that he had personally benefited from its humanitarian projects.

As part of the ceremony, the club distributed sewing machines, hairdressing equipment, cash, and other items to empower members of the public to start small-scale businesses.