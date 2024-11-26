Adesi Charges Regularized Staff Of BMU To Take Their Jobs Seriously

Share

…Clinches Award of Appreciation

Dr Akpoebi Adesi, Registrar of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State has charged the regularized staff of Bayelsa Medical University to take their duties serious now that they have been regularized, saying they have a lot of things to offer to make the university a citadel of learning.

Adesi was speaking on Monday at the university during an appreciation programme which the regularized staff of the university organized to thank all that made the regularization a success.

Recall that the regularized staff had been casual staff of the university from 2019 when it started to 2024 when they were finally staffed as civil servants in the university.

Advising the staff, Akpoebi who was the pioneer registrar of the university, advised all to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship adding that as at then, there were about one hundred casual staff in the university.

He disclosed that he pushed seriously for them to be regularized until he left but congratulated them because, it finally came to pass.

Dr Adesi said:”I’m particularly delighted that this matter has been put to rest. Today, I’m happy that you are done with thirty thousand allowance and I’m happy that you can beat your chest today as members of staff Bayelsa Medical University.

“Today, I’m happy to see you in this situation and it is said that if you know how to show appreciation, you will get more. From among you, there will be registrars, there will be Vice Chancellors and other top officials.”

Speaking earlier, the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Nicholas Ebitimitula, had thanked the regularized staff for appreciating all that worked towards their success.

He also thanked the governor of the state, Douye Diri for making it possible and the former Governor, Henry Seraike Dickson for starting up the university.

The immediate past VC of BMU said: ”I thank all of you for the struggle we all had to get to this position. The most important thing is that today, you are all bonafide Staff of Bayelsa Medical University.

“We started this university almost with nothing, but today, we have come to a stage where BMU is recognized both nationally and internationally.”

“For those of you who started from the beginning, you would have noticed that this university started with a lot of troubles because, a number of people felt that this university should not be started and they fought and up till now, some of them are still fighting.”

“Your achievement came as a result of all the efforts we all put in. We put our differences aside and worked to achieve this feat.

“You are the ones that are victorious and I believe that Bayelsa Medical University will continue to prosper.”

“Thank you for committing to the ideals of the university. You should put in your best if not, somebody may come on board and may want to destroy your success.”

“BMU has come to stay and nothing will take it back. There are opportunities here that you can leverage on. I’m still a staff of BMU and I will continue to work to see that BMU is taken farther.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of the state Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, represented by the deputy chief of staff deputy governor’s office, Gowon Toruyuyei, appreciated all the regularized staff of the University for keeping faith until their regularization.

He said that the Deputy Governor’s Office was in the picture of those whole challenges adding that “all those while, we have been working to make sure that you are all regularized.”

“We actually frown at the causality of workers and fortunately, the prosperity government frowns at the casualization of workers and that is why today, he graciously approved the regularization of all of you.”

“My Boss asked me to enjoin all of you to be serious with your work because to whom much is given much is expected.”

“As I came in here, the infrastructure I saw here is comparable to other places in the world. He enjoined all of you to reciprocate the gesture by putting in your best to ensure that collectively this institution is lifted to the highest level.”

The high point of the event was the award of appreciation to some deserving persons including the pioneer Registrar and the pioneer Vice Chancellor.

