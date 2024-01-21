Adeshina Breaks High Jump Record, Moves Closer To Olympics

…Okowa Describes Performance as Sign Of Better Days

It was a record breaking for Nigerian Temitope Adeshina after creating new National Record in women high jump at her second meet since moving to the United States of America in August, 2023. The Texas Tech student/athlete achieved this record at the Corky Classic where she opened her day with 1.85m, she followed up with 1.88m before landing the big jump of 1.96m to erase Doreen Amata’s 8-year record of 1.95m and just 0.01m from Olympic Games qualifications standard of 1.97m.

“It’s a great achievement for me,” she said. “Thank God I worked for it and God made it happen, and thanks to my coach. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m just happy, I’m glad I can do it.” Reacting also to the feat, the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, said the new National Record by Adeshina, is a sign of better days ahead and new things to come.

Okowa said: “It’s a heart warming performance by Adeshina, it’s a world leading performance and I am banking on her to improve on that record. “It’s a sign of good things to come as we prepare for the Af- rican Games and the Olympics this year.”