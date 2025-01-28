Adeshina Assumes Office As President Of AYDAN

Share

…pledges commitment to devt, accountability

The newly elected President of Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN), Comrade Shakirudeen Bankole Adeshina, has formally assumed his new duties, with a commitment to the development of the group, and Alimosho Local Government Area, with accountability as his watchword.

Adeshina, who is a seasoned journalist, communications strategist, and development advocate, said the body, which is a non-governmental organisation that is dedicated to grassroots development, and public accountability advocacy, under his reign, will be elevated to new heights.

“The return of AYDAN at this point in time is very critical. This is because Alimosho Local Government seriously needs such an impartial and important intervention from an organisation that prides itself as a moral compass for the political organisations and the elite ruling class within its jurisdiction.

“We must continue to push back against the shrinking civic space by the politicians,” Adeshina said.

Adeshina, who was a former Media Director of AYDAN, is also reputed as a human rights activist; Founder and Executive Director, Frontline Advocacy Initiative (FAI).

He brings to his new role a vast professional experience as a keen communicator, and journalist.

He studied Mass Communications from the Polytechnic Ibadan and Psychology from the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo Campus, majoring in Journalism and Political Psychology, respectively.

Other newly elected executives of the body include; Comrade Ola-Lawal Mubarak – Secretary; Comrade Jokosanya Oluwatosin Faizat – Treasurer; Comrade Israel Olajide – Auditor; Comrade Kafayat Gbadamosi – Welfare Director; and Comrade Oketokun Adetoye – Public Relations Officer.

The official inauguration of the new executives has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 18, 2025.

