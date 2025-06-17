Adesa Energy Unveils CNG Facility

Share

Media entrepreneur and founder of Adesa Media, Femi Adeleye, has officially launched a new clean energy company called Adesa Energy Limited, marking a bold shift from brand storytelling to sustainable innovation in the country’s oil and gas industry.

The unveiling introduces a startup focused on mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) solutions for Nigeria’s transport sector.

Adesa Energy Limited is aiming to reduce the country’s reliance on petrol and diesel by offering CNG vehicle conversions, refueling support, and clean energy training.

The venture is designed to serve commercial fleet operators and individual motorists, with long-term plans to scale across Africa.

Speaking during the launch, Adeleye said the new company was borne out of a desire to create meaningful change. “This is about building something that matters, something that can help solve real energy problems while creating jobs and cleaner cities,” he said.

The new business operates under the Adesa HQ umbrella, expanding Adeleye’s work from the communications sector into the energy-tech space.

For years, he ran Adesa Media, a strategy-focused firm that has helped NGOs, startups, and corporates craft impactful narratives. He said: “Adesa Media taught me how to shape perception.

Adesa Energy is about shaping solutions.” Adesa Energy is currently preparing for pilot rollouts, stakeholder engagement, and partnership development as it positions itself to contribute to Nigeria’s clean energy goals.

The company says its mission goes beyond fuel — it’s about future-proofing transport, creating green jobs, and improving air quality in congested urban areas.

Share